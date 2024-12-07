Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 on February 3rd

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.6775 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th.

Verizon Communications has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 57.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.2%.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.