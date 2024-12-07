Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) CEO David Zaccardelli Sells 67,608 Shares

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) CEO David Zaccardelli sold 67,608 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,007,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,039,080. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Zaccardelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 6th, David Zaccardelli sold 162,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $815,628.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, David Zaccardelli sold 3,200 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, David Zaccardelli sold 98,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $495,428.88.

On Wednesday, November 27th, David Zaccardelli sold 23,240 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $116,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, David Zaccardelli sold 2,400 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Monday, November 4th, David Zaccardelli sold 94,144 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $413,292.16.

On Friday, November 1st, David Zaccardelli sold 46,888 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $205,369.44.

On Friday, October 25th, David Zaccardelli sold 4,800 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $21,024.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, David Zaccardelli sold 16 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $70.08.

On Monday, October 21st, David Zaccardelli sold 110,456 shares of Verona Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $483,797.28.

Verona Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Verona Pharma stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Verona Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma plc will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 68,264 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,012,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Verona Pharma from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verona Pharma from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

