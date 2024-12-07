Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12-2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.64.

NYSE VSCO opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

