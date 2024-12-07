Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,996,000 after acquiring an additional 41,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 531.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,981,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,002,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,200,000 after acquiring an additional 138,320 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 14.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.10%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,714.29%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

