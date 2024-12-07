Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Acquired by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2,849.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,219 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Vontier were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Vontier by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 32.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.64. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

