Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,138,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 394,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Citigroup by 289.5% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 30,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 22,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $735,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.71 and a 52-week high of $72.85.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 64.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

