Wahed Invest LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Sora Investors LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 366.7% in the third quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,899,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,241,000 after acquiring an additional 880,816 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,858 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.4% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $189.71 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $191.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.