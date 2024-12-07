Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in F5 by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 22,591 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 stock opened at $257.14 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.01 and a twelve month high of $259.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $130,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,007.75. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,066.55. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $977,039. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

