Wahed Invest LLC Has $598,000 Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 8,535 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DVN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

