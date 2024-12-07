Wahed Invest LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,288 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at about $4,684,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of eBay by 15.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 81,538 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 10,787 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth about $4,998,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.16 and a 1 year high of $67.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBAY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $355,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,575,066.07. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

