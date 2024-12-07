Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 25,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.84, for a total value of $9,287,830.24. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,103,253.44. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,487.52. This represents a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $63,093,907 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $488.67.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AXON opened at $687.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.27. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.78 and a 52 week high of $698.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.70, a PEG ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

