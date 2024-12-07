Walleye Capital LLC Invests $822,000 in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMAB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $72.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a Thrice Yearly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.921 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

