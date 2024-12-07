Walleye Capital LLC Sells 20,469 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Walleye Capital LLC decreased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Itron by 62.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 899,789 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,106,000 after acquiring an additional 346,615 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Itron by 86.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 279,629 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Itron by 90.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after acquiring an additional 243,355 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 429,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $115.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.21 and a 52-week high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $3,931,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

