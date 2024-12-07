Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 84,149 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $12.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

