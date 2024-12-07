Walleye Trading LLC Sells 13,000 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,299 shares of the company's stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,750 shares of the company's stock worth $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 25,782 shares of the company's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 8,176 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MUFG opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

