Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,466 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $16,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,556,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 64.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,897,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 171.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Monica Barry sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $331,318.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,463.60. The trade was a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $554,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,457 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,133.04. The trade was a 18.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,974 shares of company stock worth $6,924,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $215.17 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $221.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average of $197.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

