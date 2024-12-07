Weiss Asset Management LP Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,954 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,449,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,701,000 after buying an additional 290,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,964,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after buying an additional 226,818 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after buying an additional 181,231 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares during the period. Finally, Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 412,704 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCSG shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.26 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Healthcare Services Group



Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

