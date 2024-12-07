Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $3.45 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $427,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 65.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.66.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,590.40. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $997,203. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

