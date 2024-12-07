Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 171,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.1 %

NX stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

