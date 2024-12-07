Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.38% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,892,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after acquiring an additional 31,224 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Interface by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 247,350 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,232,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,347,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 22.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,563,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,951,000 after buying an additional 285,353 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its position in Interface by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 698,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interface alerts:

Insider Transactions at Interface

In related news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $482,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,842.60. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,112.50. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,987. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Interface’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TILE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

View Our Latest Report on TILE

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.