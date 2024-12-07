Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,206,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 491,585 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 11.12% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $455,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,575,000 after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after buying an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $73,622,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.71 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,469.61. This trade represents a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

HASI stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.93.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.