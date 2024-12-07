Wellington Management Group LLP Has $504.48 Million Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,672,252 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Encompass Health worth $504,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 387.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 58.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $102.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $104.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

