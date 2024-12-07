Wellington Management Group LLP Has $800.74 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,384,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.30% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $800,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $858,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 146,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $138.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.56 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.65 and a 200 day moving average of $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

