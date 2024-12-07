Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,298 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.52% of Biogen worth $994,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Biogen by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.20.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $157.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.62 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

