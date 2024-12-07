Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 3,738,018 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 135,927.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738,018 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $736,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $419,601,000 after acquiring an additional 41,421 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 20,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 5,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,862.32. The trade was a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $191.81 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.48 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. CLSA downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.38.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

