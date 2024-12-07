Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,194,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,571 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.35% of TotalEnergies worth $529,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 649,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 16,188 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 101,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $56.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market cap of $134.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.61. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.8308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.74%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

