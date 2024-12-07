Wexford Capital LP Buys Shares of 2,942 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,077,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,608,000 after buying an additional 4,641,016 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,344,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,959,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,941,000 after acquiring an additional 318,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

