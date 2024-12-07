William H. Carson Acquires 3,200 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $17,056.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,600 shares in the company, valued at $136,448. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Annexon Stock Up 0.6 %

Annexon stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Annexon by 96.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Annexon by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,989,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $944,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

