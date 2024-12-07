WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:USIN)

WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund (NASDAQ:USIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund stock opened at $50.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $52.30.
About WisdomTree 7-10 Year Laddered Treasury Fund
