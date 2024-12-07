World Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.42 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

World Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 546.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,635 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total transaction of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $431.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $428.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $409.96 and its 200 day moving average is $374.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.