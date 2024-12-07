Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 12,767 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 144.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

