Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $19.36 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 136,871 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. State Street Corp increased its stake in AES by 18.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,651,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,546 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AES by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,694,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,286,000 after buying an additional 82,956 shares during the period. M&G PLC lifted its holdings in AES by 12.7% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 6,511,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,235,000 after acquiring an additional 732,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AES by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,769,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,805,000 after acquiring an additional 141,565 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of AES by 30.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,838,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000,000 after purchasing an additional 892,500 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

NYSE AES opened at $13.05 on Friday. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. AES had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.176 dividend. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

