Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $25.27 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 82.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,801 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 227,486 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. HTLF Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the second quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,187 shares of company stock worth $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $552.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

