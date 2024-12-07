X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG) & Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Critical Contrast

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) and X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and X3, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cognizant Technology Solutions 1 16 3 0 2.10 X3 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $79.47, suggesting a potential downside of 2.06%. Given Cognizant Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cognizant Technology Solutions is more favorable than X3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

92.4% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of X3 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Cognizant Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of X3 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Cognizant Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, X3 has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and X3’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cognizant Technology Solutions 11.60% 17.08% 12.44% X3 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cognizant Technology Solutions and X3″s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cognizant Technology Solutions $19.35 billion 2.08 $2.13 billion $4.52 17.95 X3 $16.83 million 0.00 -$109.60 million N/A N/A

Cognizant Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than X3.

Summary

Cognizant Technology Solutions beats X3 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology. The company provides customer experience, robotic process automation, analytics, and AI services in areas, such as digital lending, fraud detection, and next generation payments; the shift towards consumerism, outcome-based contracting, digital health, delivering integrated seamless, omni-channel, and patient-centered experience; and services that drive operational improvements in areas, such as clinical development, pharmacovigilance, and manufacturing, as well as claims processing, enrollment, membership, and billing to healthcare providers and payers, and life sciences companies, including pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies. It offers solution to manufacturers, automakers, retailers and travel and hospitality companies, as well as companies providing logistics, energy and utility services; and digital content, business process improvement, technology modernization, and the creation of unified and compelling user experience services to communications, media and entertainment, education, and information services and technology companies. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

