Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,732 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 174.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $200,922.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,378.84. This trade represents a 17.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of XENE stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

