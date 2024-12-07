Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance
Shares of NRES opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $28.58.
Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile
