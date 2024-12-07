Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.231 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NRES opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $28.58.

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

