XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 84,590 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.99. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $34.76 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

