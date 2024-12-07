XTX Topco Ltd Buys 2,931 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 82.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 60.0% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after buying an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 67,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,352,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $509.33 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.31 and a 52-week high of $532.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.16 and a 200-day moving average of $411.75.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

