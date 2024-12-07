XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,961 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Best Buy by 53.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 492 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average of $89.62. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.27%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.