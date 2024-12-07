XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000. Sysco makes up about 0.3% of XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 11.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 94,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 558.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.03 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sysco

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 21,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,747,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,846,480. The trade was a 26.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,670.10. The trade was a 7.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,971. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.