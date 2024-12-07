XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,076 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Shell in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

