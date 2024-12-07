XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 31.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $403.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $415.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.