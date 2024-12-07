XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 836.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Guidewire Software by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679,558 shares during the period. Linonia Partnership LP increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.4% in the second quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 2,395,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,329,000 after purchasing an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 972,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 764,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,917,000 after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $4,024,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $1,156,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,562,643.84. The trade was a 4.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

NYSE GWRE opened at $177.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.25, a P/E/G ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $209.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $160.55.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

