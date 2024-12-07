Yaupon Capital Management LP Has $28.77 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Yaupon Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 174,946 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $28,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SU. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Suncor Energy by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,771,000 after purchasing an additional 103,453 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $41.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4089 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 36.82%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.