Yaupon Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,689 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.33% of Solid Power worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Power by 79.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 71.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 61,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

SLDP has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

SLDP opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. Solid Power, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

In other news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $226,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 874,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,704.56. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 506,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $642,979.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,273.59. The trade was a 72.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,068,783 shares of company stock worth $1,306,729 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

