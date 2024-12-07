Yaupon Capital Management LP Invests $9.77 Million in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 528,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 61.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter worth about $76,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Price Performance

PAGP opened at $19.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

