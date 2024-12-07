Yaupon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,173,000. Pinnacle West Capital makes up about 1.2% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,985,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,394,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,882,000 after buying an additional 155,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,159,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after buying an additional 44,029 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,078,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $91.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.