Yaupon Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,250,000 Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,088,000. Hess Midstream accounts for about 2.4% of Yaupon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth $71,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Hess Midstream by 487.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Midstream LP has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.6846 dividend. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $279,840.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,257.40. The trade was a 11.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

