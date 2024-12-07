Zacks Investment Management Acquires 62,705 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 681,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,705 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.0% of Zacks Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $115,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PEP opened at $157.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.85 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.72. The company has a market capitalization of $216.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

