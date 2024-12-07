Zacks Investment Management Has $29.86 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $29,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,075,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 546,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,917,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $82.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.